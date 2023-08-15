Matthew McConaughey funds aid plane for wildfire-hit Maui









Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi McConaughey have announced their support for Hawaiians affected by the recent devastating wildfires in Maui. Through an emotional video shared on social media on August 15th, the duo revealed their partnership with the charity group Baby2Baby, committing to substantial relief efforts in the wake of the catastrophe.

“McConaughey’s are funding an emergency aid plane with Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui,” read the caption accompanying their video.

Expressing their distress over the calamity, McConaughey stated, “The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives. These people need to stabilise to stay alive. Camila, myself, and Levi are working with this organisation called Baby2Baby.”

McConaughey continued, “They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now saying, ‘This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need.'”

The 53-year-old actor urged, “If you’d like to help, check out Baby2Baby. See the work they’re doing or any other way you can help. There’s a lot of help that’s needed.” Echoing his call, 15-year-old Levi added, “Yeah, they’re going to need it for the long term, so any way you guys can help, it’s appreciated.”

Following the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over 100 years, the death toll has escalated to 99 people, as disclosed by Hawaii Governor Josh Green on Monday, who reassured that support teams had been galvanised “with more on the way.” Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood recently shared how close he was to losing his house and family to the fire.

An update from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) detailed the deployment of 300 FEMA employees and 140 search and rescue teams, with Green highlighting the priority mission as “searching for those that we have lost.”

See McConaughey’s post below.

See more McConaughey’s are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui. pic.twitter.com/YZUL3iQo6t — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) August 15, 2023