Matthew McConaughey’s favourite songs of the 1990s









Matthew McConaughey is among the most recognisable icons in Hollywood, known for his widely beloved on-screen persona. While he became a household name by starring in popular romantic comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, McConaughey has also demonstrated remarkable talent in complex projects such as Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective.

In addition to his high-profile film roles, McConaughey has also collaborated with musicians like Daniel Johnston on music videos. However, he only revealed his music tastes in 2009 when he agreed to appear for a segment of ‘Bootleg City’ where he listed some of his favourite songs from the 1990s.

His intro read: “‘Matthew McConaughey here, fillin’ in for Mr. Mayor of Bootleg City this week. Casanova gave me a jingle-jangle the other day and said, ‘Matty Mac, do me a solid and make a celebrity cameo in the BLC this week so I can cut out early for Labor Day. Surf, sand, sun, and sobriety — I’m all over it this weekend. Except for that last part, brother, know what I’m sayin’? Hahaha! Cool. Later'”.

While most of the article is McConaughey talking about his personal experiences, there are multiple funny anecdotes about his perception of the ’90s. When asked to recount the decade’s major events, he commented: “There was Bill Clinton, Bob Dole, Monica Lewinsky, the Y2K panic, a John Grisham movie I was in where I solved racism long before Barack Obama came along.”

He also brought up the infamous incident where he was arrested for playing the bongos naked, under the influence of marijuana, in his apartment. McConaughey had started his meditative trance session after 2:30 AM, which is when two policemen broke into his house. To this day, he is proud of resisting arrest.

The actor also noted that the ’90s had “a Steven Spielberg movie where I cured slavery, every other song on the radio talkin’ about the millennium, Columbine, Princess Diana, me gettin’ arrested for nothing more than playin’ the bongos naked in my apartment with a buddy of mine, and a Robert Zemeckis movie where I tried real hard to make Jodie Foster sleep with me but she just wasn’t havin’ it”.

Check the full list of his favourite ’90s songs below.

Matthew McConaughey’s favourite ’90s songs:

‘The Old Apartment’ – Barenaked Ladies

‘You & Me & the Bottle Makes 3 Tonight’ – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

‘Inside Out’ – Eve 6

‘Jumper’ – Third Eye Blind

‘Brimful of Asha’ – Cornershop

‘Let’s Forget About It’ – Lisa Loeb

‘Save Tonight’ – Eagle-Eye Cherry

‘Kate’ – Ben Folds Five

‘In Your Eyes’ – Jeffrey Gaines

‘Walkin’ on the Sun’ – Smash Mouth

‘Barely Breathing’ – Duncan Sheik

‘Shimmer’ – Fuel

‘Never Is a Promise’ – Fiona Apple

‘Closing Time’ – Semisonic

‘No Woman, No Cry’ – Wyclef Jean

‘Never Tear Us Apart’ – INXS

