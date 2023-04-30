Matthew Lawrence was ‘fired from agency after refusing to strip for a director’









In the early 1990s, Matthew Lawrence was riding the high of movies like Mrs Doubtfire when some of his propositions started to become difficult. During a recent sitdown, Lawrence claimed that he lost his agency contract after refusing to strip on camera.

When conducting his podcast appearance, Lawrence claimed that he was told to take photos in uncomfortable situations, saying: “I went to the hotel room – which I can’t believe they would send me to – of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me”.

While Lawrence tried to keep things professional, he went on to claim that his refusal cost him a major job, continuing: “if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character. I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room”. Lawrence didn’t go into detail about which Marvel property he was going to be cast in.

This is not the first time that Lawrence has spoken out about the exploitation of actors. He had originally tweeted about having PTSD when Harvey Weinstein was being charged with sexual assault and spoke out in support of Terry Crews opening up about his experiences, remarking on Brotherly Love: “I think our society is less ready to hear that situation going on with men than they are with women. Not a lot of guys in my opinion have come out and talked about this in the industry”.