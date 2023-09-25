Matt Maltese shares new single ‘The Earth Is a Very Small Dot’









British-Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Maltese has dropped his latest single, ‘The Earth Is a Very Small Dot’.

A delicate ballad that lands right within Maltese’s chamber pop sweet spot, ‘The Earth Is a Very Small Dot’ is somehow successful in pairing sweeping strings, grandiose chords, and Hawaiian steel drums together. At the centre, Maltese unfurls a gentle reminder that nothing really matters of this god-forsaken floating rock.

“I guess it’s an age-old wisdom that perspective is everything when worrying about your own life,” Maltese shares in a statement. “But it’s been something I’ve come back to time and time again. That the world is a small speck and we’re even smaller specks on it. And remembering this can sometimes help me contextualise fears and worries and be much calmer because of it.”

“Side note – at other times, it can be completely terrifying that our size is so physically meaningless when faced against the behemoth that is the universe,” he adds. “But this song was me on a good day.”

We’re just five months removed from Maltese’s most recent studio album, Driving Just to Drive. Given that timeline, it would seem logical that ‘The Earth Is a Very Small Dot’ is an outtake from those sessions. But Maltese is also fairly prolific, dropping four albums and a series of EPs across a little over half a decade, so maybe it’s just his standard high-volume work ethic.

Whatever the case may be, ‘The Earth Is a Very Small Dot’ is a welcome addition to Maltese’s discography. Maltese pairs a blue-collar work ethic with a true artist’s skill set, which is basically to say that he continues to put out music like it’s his job (which it is) without sacrificing quality over quantity. Hey, the more the merrier, so keep it coming, Matt.

Check out ‘The Earth Is a Very Small Dot’ down below.