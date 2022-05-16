Matt Helders on new Arctic Monkeys album: “It’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’"









Matt Helders has discussed the upcoming Arctic Monkeys album, saying that musically it “picks up where Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off”.

The Sheffield indie icons haven’t yet officially announced the follow-up to their May 2018 album, but new music from the band is expected to arrive this year, given that Arctic Monkeys are setting off on tour in August.

Matt Helders, the drummer and backing vocalist for the group, has now given an indication of what can be expected from the seventh studio album. Speaking to Mike Dolbear for DrumathonLIVE 2022, Helders said that the Monkeys’ next album would be similar in vibe to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

“It kinda like picks up where the other one [Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino] left off musically,” Helders said during a recent interview which you can watch the full interview in the below video from the 45-minute mark.

“I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 AM single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he added. “But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud,” he said. “It’s hard to explain!”

Last August, it was announced that the band had been in a Suffolk studio working on new material. Shortly after this, Helders told BBC Radio 5 Live that Arctic Monkeys “always do try and do something a bit different” with each new release.

When asked if the new album was “ready to go”, Helders replied: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

Arctic Monkeys are set to headline the Reading and Leeds festival on the August bank holiday weekend. The two shows mark the only UK dates for this year as it currently stands. They are also set to play further dates in Europe, North America, South America and Australia.