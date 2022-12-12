Matt Helders backs Arctic Monkeys bandmate Alex Turner to write a Bond theme









In a last-ditched attempt to secure the ‘most bleedingly obvious statement of the year’, Matt Helders has said that his Arctic Monkeys bandmate Alex Turner has “definitely got a Bond theme in him”.

With their latest album, The Car, having a self-professed “cinematic” vibe, Helders told NME: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”

The drummer added: “However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond themes, there just ain’t a film that’s been made and is ready [for his songs] yet! But I would say that he’s definitely got a Bond theme in him.”

In fact, with The Last Shadow Puppets, you could argue that Turner and Miles Kane have pretty much crafted two solid albums of tracks that could well soundtrack a bit of romantic espionage.

When this is combined with the fact that Turner said in 2011 that he would “love to do a tune for Bond,” and he has already been involved in film soundtracks contributing to the music for Submarine, he is an ideal candidate for 007 music.

In the past, Turner has also said that he would like to hone his soundtrack craft. When reflecting on the Submarine process, the frontman commented: “I definitely wasn’t sitting there like I imagine Jonny Greenwood does.”

