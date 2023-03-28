Matt Damon says his relationship with Ben Affleck has “deepened” over time









Matt Damon has revealed that his relationship with his Air co-star Ben Affleck has “deepened and evolved” over the years. However, Damon did explain that the pair are “still trying to solve creative problems” given that is now “more on the line”. The duo recently co-founded the production company Artists Equity, with Air its first feature.

As well as starring the pair, the new movie, which tells the story of the pioneering collaboration between a young Michael Jordan and a new basketball division of Nike, is directed by Affleck.

Earlier this week, the pair attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film, where co-stars such as Jason Bateman and Chris Tucker also appeared. Discussing his relationship of over 20 years with Affleck, Damon told the PA: “I don’t know how much it has changed. It’s kind of deepened and evolved I guess.”

“We’re still trying to solve creative problems. It’s still the same shit just now we have a company so there’s more on the line for us,” he continued. “But we just love making movies and making good movies and that’s what we’re trying to do with the company.” Damon was then asked if he ever referred to Affleck as “Mr. Director”, but he laughed and responded, “Never!”

“The thing about growing up together is you know each other so well and there’s no diplomacy at all – it’s actually the opposite which helps creatively with problem solving,” he said. “You get to the answer really quickly because it’s like ‘that was terrible’ and your feelings aren’t hurt and there’s respect under it.”

Air is set for release in the UK on April 7th.