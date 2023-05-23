Matt Berry in talks to join upcoming ‘Minecraft’ movie









The British comedian and actor Matt Berry is in talks to join Jason Momoa in the upcoming Minecraft movie from Warner Bros. Pictures.

The live-action adaptation of the Mojang sandbox game sees the player take control of Steve, who navigates the endless blocked plains of Minecraft building and fighting for survival. The film, scheduled for release on April 4th 2025, is one of many video game adaptations currently being released and developed, joining such recent successes as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Uncharted.

Berry is best known for his comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, whilst also starring in such fan-favourite shows as The Mighty Boosh, Toast of London, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace and The IT Crowd.

The British actor, if he chooses to join the project, will collaborate with Jason Momoa, who is currently proving his worth in the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. In the latest installment of the racing series turned bombastic action bonanza, Momoa plays the villain, coming up against the likes of other Hollywood stars, Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Jason Statham, John Cena and Charlize Theron.

Take a look at Matt Berry in a clip from Toast of London below.