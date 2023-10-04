The National’s Matt Berninger provides updates on sitcom ‘Das Apes’









For some years, The National‘s Matt Berninger has discussed the possibility of a semi-autobiographical TV sitcom with his brother Tom and his Wife Carin Besser, and now he’s provided a positive update on his plans.

After previous setbacks, it looks as though the TV show will see the light of day as Berninger spoke of it in a new interview with NME, saying, “Not unlike Frankenstein, a lightning bolt has started its heart again.”

“It’s a really great show,” the singer continued, “It’s called Das Apes, and, with the pandemic, we had to put it down. Yeah, Das Apes is alive, and that’s all I can say.”

Das Apes had to be sidelined because of the writers’ strike, but now it looks as though Berninger is ready to pick it up again. However, he insists that he’s not prepared to “drown in projects like before” but “only take on the things that I can really do.”

As for what the show will be about, Berninger said, “There’s a lot of detail from autobiographical things, but not just mine—also Walt Martin and Matt Barrick from Walkmen have all kinds of stories. And it’s only one part of it. Tom, my brother, is essentially the hero in everything. And Tom and I play ourselves.”

“My wife isn’t in it, but the whole chemistry and DNA of the show is very different than anything I think that exists,” the singer added. “It’s really cool, and I really like it, and it’s joyful. And I guess it’s a funny show.”

Berninger then referred to the documentary Mistaken for Strangers that he made with Tom and Carin, which he claims “captures the spirit of the TV show. “It’s not going to be like a fake doc or anything like that,” he concluded. “It might not be anything. It might just be on our laptops forever.”

The National recently concluded a short tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland. In a five-star review of their show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, Far Out said: “Generally, gigs shouldn’t last more than 90 minutes, but The National are one of the rare exceptions. The set lasted almost two and a half hours, causing the band to break the venue’s 11pm curfew, and they could have played for another hour if they so desired.”

The review continued: “After the moving show, my inner monologue was consumed by debating whether The National are the most influential indie band over the last 20 years. While it’s impossible to come to an objective conclusion, I know where I stand.”