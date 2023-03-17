Matchbox Twenty announces first new album in 11 years









Matchbox Twenty have announced their first new music in 11 years. The band has shared their first new single, ‘Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)’, which will be on their upcoming album Where the Light Goes, set for release on May 26th, 2023. The new song is produced by band members Kyle Cook and Paul Doucette alongside Gregg Wattenberg.

This is the first new music that the band have released since their last album North in 2012. The album’s announcement was also paired with a 50-date tour dubbed ‘The Slow Dream’, which will run through the summer through North America, starting in Vancouver on May 16th and ending in August in Toronto.

Matchbox Twenty originally rose to prominence in the late ’90s with hits such as ‘3AM,’ ‘Back 2 Good’, and ‘Push’. After playing throughout the 2000s, frontman Rob Thomas ventured out into a solo career as well, making hits such as ‘Lonely No More’.

Opening acts include singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson and Ben Rector across both halves of the tour. This marks the band’s first run of tour dates in six years. In the years since their last shows, Thomas has released another solo album and has reunited with Santana for the first time since their collaboration on ‘Smooth’ in 1999.