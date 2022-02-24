Massive Attack and The National to headline Connect Music Festival









Connect Music Festival has announced that Massive Attack, The National and The Chemical Brothers will headline the 2022 event this summer.

This year’s festival will take place at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre from August 26th-28th.

Other names on the schedule for the 2022 instalment, which was announced yesterday (February 22nd), include Mogwai, Little Simz, Self Esteem, Black Country, New Road, Jon Hopkins, Black Coffee, Bonobo, Bombay Bicycle Club, John Grant, LOW, Idlewild and more.

Bristol trip-hop legends Massive Attack are set to headline the Grand Parade Stage on the Friday; The Chemical Brothers will take the same slot on the Saturday, and The National will close proceedings on the Sunday.

“We are delighted to be announcing our line-up for Connect today,” said DF Concerts & Events CEO, Geoff Ellis. “For some time now we have been working tirelessly and carefully to curate a captivating line-up for the first edition of our new iteration of Connect and we have been really excited to share it.”

Adding: “While Connect is a brand new festival proposition, it will still retain many qualities from – and the ethos of – its namesake from 2007 and 2008, especially regarding the music, entertainment, food and drink programmes.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the very best in left field talent from grassroots through to award-winning headliners to perform this year and we cannot wait to welcome fans to the Royal Highland Showgrounds this August.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (February 24) at 9am, while general sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday (February 25). You can purchase them here.

