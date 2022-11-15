Mary McCartney unveils Abbey Road documentary 'If These Walls Could Sing'









Mary McCartney, daughter of former Beatle Paul McCartney, has been busy working on a new documentary exploring the cultural significance of London’s Abbey Road Studios. Now, you can watch the first trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, which is set for release in December to mark 90 years since the iconic recording studio first opened its doors.

Due to arrive on Disney+ on December 16th, 2022, If These Walls Could Sing explores the history and legacy of Abbey Road Studios with help from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Roger Waters, Noel Gallagher, Celeste and John Williams, whose Star Wars score was recorded at the studio.

Opened in 1931, Abbey Road was the world’s first purpose-built recording studio and provided the setting for some of recorded music’s greatest moments. The Beatles arrived here in the 1960s and immortalised the studio in their 1969 album Abbey Road.

Abbey Road has also been home to some of music’s most important technological breakthroughs. It was here that EMI engineer Alan Bluemlein patented stereo, and the Record Engineering Development Department (REDD) was famed for its innovation of recording techniques such as artificial double tracking.

This first trailer for If These Walls Could Sing opens with an interview with Elton John: “When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way,” he begins. “People want to come here. They want the sound of Abbey Road.”

The trailer also features photographs of the director crawling around the studio when she was a baby. “This was our home,” Paul McCartney says, “We spent so much time here”.

You can watch the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing below.