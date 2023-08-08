Marvel VFX workers aim to form union for the first time









Following the overworking and underpayment of several VFX workers at Marvel Studios, those very workers have petitioned to demand union recognition from Marvel for the very first time.

Yesterday (August 7th), over 50 on-set Marvel employees signed a petition to be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) with the National Labor Relations Board, will an election wanted by August 21st.

VFX organizer for IATSE Mark Patch said in a statement, “This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for what we do.”

Patch added, “For almost half a century, workers in the visual-effects industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry.”

“Turnaround times don’t apply to us, protected hours don’t apply to us, and pay equity doesn’t apply to us,” VFX coordinator Bella Huffman also noted. “Visual effects must become a sustainable and safe department for everyone who’s suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won’t be exploited.”

IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb also commented on the prospective Marvel VFX union, saying, “We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of solidarity that’s breaking down old barriers in the industry and proving we’re all in this fight together.

Loeb added, “That doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Entertainment workers everywhere are sticking up for each other’s rights; that’s what our movement is all about.”