Marvel reportedly selects Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in the MCU









Marvel has reportedly picked Harrison Ford to replace the late William Hurt in the Marvel Comic Universe.

Hurt, best known for his performances in films like Body Heat and The Big Chill, died at the age of 71 in March because of natural causes. The news was announced as his son, Will, wrote: “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.”

Hurt made his debut in the MCU in 2016 when he appeared as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Civil War. The actor also later featured in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

His death has thrown a spanner into the production of Thunderbolts, but now it seems Marvel has solved the conundrum by securing Harrison Ford to replace Hurt, according to Slash Film. They suggest he will make his debut in Captain America: New World Order.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with Men’s Health, John Boyega recently fanned away rumours that he might be appearing in the eclectic Marvel universe, telling the magazine that he wanted to focus on independent storytelling.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega told the publication, adding, “I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe”.