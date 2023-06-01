Martin Sheen names his favourite film role of all time









Actor Martin Sheen has performed in a selection of the greatest movies of all time. He played in Terrence Malick’s 1973 crime drama Badlands and gave arguably his crowning performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now in the lead role. Sheen has acted for some of the most significant names in cinema, including David Cronenberg, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Oliver Stone.

Sheen’s favourite film role might come as something of a surprise then, given his impressive filmography. It’s the 2010 drama film The Way, written and directed by his son Emilio Estevez, which focuses on an eye doctor who takes a pilgrimage through Northern Spain following his estranged son dying on the very same route.

It was a family affair,” Sheen said. “Janet produced it, Renée appeared in it, Ramon appeared in it, and Emilio wrote and directed it. I think it’s the best thing I ever did. When I saw it as a complete film, I said, ‘Oh my God, am I ever going to get a chance to do something that good again.’ I doubt it because it’s that good.”

Estevez himself has also sung the praises of The Way and his father’s acting in it. He told People: “My dad’s performance in The Way is amazing. He’s lovely in the film, and I loved making a film in Spain. So that’s a very special movie.”

The actor and director also noted the special impact that The Way had on the tourist economy in Spain. “That movie, interestingly enough, has inspired tens of thousands of people from across the world to go and make that pilgrimage across Spain,” he said. “It’s amazing. The Way was partially responsible for the uptake in the Spanish economy in the North.”

Estevez was also asked what it was like working with his father, to which he replied: “Well, you know, it’s amazing; that’s the word that comes to mind. But it’s also complicated because you know where all the buttons are because you helped to build the machine.”

“But at the end of the day, he said it’s the film that he’s most proud of,” he added. “And that’s a lot coming from him. I think about Badlands and Apocalypse Now and all the big films he’s been associated with, and this is the film he’s most proud of.” A lovely coming together of the Estevez/Sheen family in Spain, then.