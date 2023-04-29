Martin Scorsese wants “really independent” films in cinemas









After making his own run of classics, Martin Scorsese is calling for more “really independent” films to be shown in the cinemas. Scorsese is currently working on his latest film Killers of the Flower Moon and has been vocal in his support of visionary director Ari Aster and his film Beau is Afraid.

When talking about the next phase of cinema, Scorsese mentioned wanting to see films hit the theatre that are (via Collider) “really independent films, not just movies with the indie label slapped onto them”.

Scorsese continued saying that the future should be about seeing these obscure movies on the big screen, continuing, “I would love if they could just find their way back into the multiplexes to be able to have younger people opt for seeing these films. They go with their friends on a screen that’s bigger and more emotionally immersive than what they have at home, and it’s going to make a difference to the films that they’re going to show in your theatres in the next years or so”.

After making dramatic films such as Goodfellas and Taxi Driver, Scorsese wants this advice to resonate with young filmmakers, saying, “If I’m to be a legend, I understand that the goal of the people should be to infuse excitement and enthusiasm to the next generation of artists, to inspire, and ultimately really to be a good teacher”.

Scorsese would also go onto praise directors like James Cameron for getting monster blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water into the theatre again. Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon is set to hit theatres October 6th, 2023.