Martin Scorsese to produce forthcoming mystery thriller ‘What Happens at Night’









After a few years away from producing, Martin Scorsese is collaborating with StudioCanal to create ‘What Happens At Night’. The film is based on the mystery novel of the same name by Peter Cameron, with a screenplay written by Patrick Marber.

The book tells the story of a married couple adopting a baby who reside in a snowy European hotel. As the story unfolds, the couple begins to question each other’s pasts and start to wonder how much they really know about their lives together. The story is thought to be spiritually similar to Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1980 horror movie The Shining, based on Stephen King’s original novel.

This is Scorsese’s first major picture announcement since this year’s Killers of The Flower Moon, which is being distributed by Paramount+ and Apple TV+. Cameron mentioned being overjoyed at the team that’s working on the adaptation, commenting to Deadline, “I could not be more honoured or delighted to have my novel optioned by Aaron Ensweiler and Shana Eddy at Studiocanal. And to have Martin Scorsese and Patrick Marber, two artists whose talents amaze me, re-imagining and recreating What Happens at Night is simply as good as it gets”.

Garber also mentioned being proud to adapt the book with Scorsese at the helm, saying, “I’m so thrilled and so excited to be working with the legendary Martin Scorsese to bring Peter Cameron’s astonishing and beautiful story to the screen”. As of yet, there has been no word on when production begins.