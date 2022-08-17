Martin Scorsese to premiere documentary about The New York Dolls' David Johansen at New York Film Festival









The New York Film Festival has confirmed that the new Martin Scorsese documentary, Personality Crisis: One Night Only, will be part of its 2022 lineup. The film revolves around a special 2020 concert by New York Dolls frontman David Johansen.

The feature will be co-directed by Scorsese and his long-time collaborator David Tedeschi. The pair teamed up with cinematographer Ellen Kuras to tell the story of Johansen’s January 2020 performance at Café Carlyle in New York City. The concert was one of a string of shows the musician undertook as his ’80s “hepcat lounge lizard” persona Buster Poindexter.

Alongside concert footage, the documentary will feature new and archival interviews, forming a colourful picture of one of New York’s most iconic alternative voices. Speaking in a recent statement, Scorsese said: “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations.”

The director continued: “After seeing his show… at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting. For me, the show captured the true emotional potential of a live musical experience.”

This year’s New York Film Festival will also premiere pictures by Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino, who will be unveiling his Timothée Chalamet-starring cannibal film Bones And All; Maria Schrader, whose film She Said tells the story of the New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein; and Chinonye Chukwu, whose film Till explores the 1955 lynching of Emmet Till. The festival runs from September 30th to October 16th.

Scorsese has just wrapped up his new feature Killers of the Flower Moon and has already signed on to the Apple Originals film The Wager, which will see the director reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair are also working on a limited series starring Keanu Reeves called The Devil in the White City.