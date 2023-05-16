Martin Scorsese picks his “ultimate” Robert De Niro collaboration









In the build-up to the release of his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, director Martin Scorsese has picked one of the ultimate collaborations between him and actor Robert De Niro. The new project marks the tenth film that Scorsese and De Niro have made together, following movies such as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and The Irishman.

When talking about the actors he has worked with, Scorsese mentioned having to take a break from collaboration with De Niro for an extended period of time, telling Deadline: “I didn’t work with Bob for 10 years until we did Goodfellas; we went off in different directions”. Scorsese would go on to say that he felt a certain “comfortability” with De Niro that he didn’t feel working with other actors.

As De Niro moved on to other film projects, Scorsese kept one of their collaborations in high regard, continuing, “Casino really solidified it for me. That was the ultimate, in terms of that type of picture for him and me”.

After working on the 1995 crime drama, Scorsese mentioned keeping De Niro close. He said: “With Bob, after Casino we stopped for a while and I did Kundun, and Bringing Out the Dead. And then Gangs of New York. We always checked in, on that and everything else”.

While De Niro had his eye on making the film Analyze This with Scorsese, the director was convinced to take on the epic The Irishman instead, recalling: “I talked to him about other projects, and at one point he said, ‘You know the kind of stuff I like to do with you.’ I said, ‘OK.’ That became The Irishman, and it took nine years”.

Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is set to be released on October 6th, 2023.