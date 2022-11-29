Martin Scorsese opens up about his love for 'Derry Girls'









Sure, Martin Scorsese is among the greatest filmmakers alive, but he is also a highly important curator of culture. For decades now, film fans all over the world have sought out his lists of essential cinematic masterpieces. Scorsese has championed the works of pioneers like Federico Fellini, Luchino Visconti and many more, introducing their art to wider audiences.

During a recent public event, Scorsese was asked about the TV shows that are currently on his watchlist. The revered filmmaker surprised everyone by citing the hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, a show about five teenagers in a Catholic school during the mid-1990s.

While talking about the show, Scorsese exclaimed: “Those nuns!” Scorsese’s appreciation of Derry Girls only highlights the global phenomenon that the series has started, developing a massive worldwide fanbase. The final season of the show aired earlier this year and earned widespread acclaim.

During a conversation with Channel 4, creator Lisa McGee reflected: “It’s emotional because it’s become a bigger thing than I ever thought it would be. I don’t just mean as a piece of work or whatever, but for my city as well. It’s been this amazing, massive thing in my life for more than six years now.”

When asked about the secret to the show’s popularity, McGee responded: “Maybe that it’s just joyful, and you’re going to be cheered up, and it’s nostalgic. But maybe it’s the characters. Everyone has their favourite, or Grandpa Joe will remind them of their dad or something, so it’s like a big cast of characters where there’s something for everybody. A bit like the Spice Girls.”

Watch the clip below.

Scorsese is a Derry Girls fan!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VTPvlhjZ2u — João (@johncassave7es) November 28, 2022