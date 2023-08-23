Martin Scorsese’s lost anti-Vietnam War movie









The name Martin Scorsese is synonymous with the cinematic genius of his fictional storytelling through iconic films such as Taxi Driver and Goodfellas. However, what many may not be aware of is Scorsese’s long-lost anti-war documentary on Vietnam, a project that offers a unique window into the director’s early career and his passionate stance on an incredibly tumultuous chapter in American history.

This documentary, shot in the early 1970s, came when the United States was deeply divided over its role in Vietnam. While mainstream media painted a certain narrative, many in the arts and film community sought to challenge these perspectives, focusing on the human cost of war. Scorsese, fresh from his directorial debut Who’s That Knocking at My Door, was among those voices.

Titled Street Scenes, this doc served as a poignant chronicle of two defining protest rallies against the Vietnam War in May 1970. The first, the Hard Hat Riot, unfolded on the bustling streets of Wall Street in New York City, where an atmosphere of tension and division eventually descended into chaos. Protesters, vocal in their opposition to the war, were confronted and attacked by construction workers who supported the American military involvement in Vietnam.

However, the contrast between the New York and Washington protests couldn’t be starker. The latter, known as the Kent State/Cambodia Incursion Protest, held in Washington, D.C., was marked by its peace and unity. Made by the New York Cinetracts Collective, the documentary wasn’t directed by Scorsese in the traditional sense. He served as production supervisor and post-production director on the film, overseeing the editing and structuring of a broader narrative comprised of hours of footage shot by several camera operators – including director Oliver Stone.

Throughout the documentary, they engage in impromptu interviews, giving voice to both the protesters and the spectators. These candid conversations reflect the deep-rooted societal divide of the time, offering viewers a front-row seat to a nation grappling with its identity and moral compass. What sets this documentary apart, besides its gripping real-life footage, is the reflective dialogue at its conclusion.

Scorsese, alongside notable figures like Harvey Keitel, Jay Cocks, and Verna Bloom, delves into a deep discussion about the events they’ve witnessed and their implications. They ponder the broader state of world affairs, wondering aloud which direction we might be headed. For many years, the documentary remained a hidden chapter in Scorsese’s illustrious career. Once considered lost to history, a copy must have existed hidden away somewhere, and now, thankfully, it’s available on YouTube for audiences to enjoy once more.

While Scorsese would go on to create masterpieces, entertaining millions, this documentary serves as a powerful reminder of his political roots. He’s already more than proved himself as a maestro of the music documentary, but it’s fascinating to see him tackle something so topical and vital as an anti-war protest. Through his lens, the documentary becomes more than just a recounting of events; it is a profound reflection on the choices of a generation.