Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film set to release in 2023









After experiencing the brilliance of The Irishman, many fans have been eagerly waiting to see what Martin Scorsese does next. Scorsese has been working on a brand new crime drama called Killers of the Flower Moon, which was initially expected to have its release this year, but it looks like the release date has been pushed back.

Starring the likes of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the acclaimed 2017 book by David Grann. It revisits a strange case from the 1920s involving members of the Osage tribe who were mysteriously murdered. The tragic event sparked an FBI investigation spearheaded by J. Edgar Hoover.

In an interview, screenwriter Eric Roth commented on the evolution of this new project by Scorsese and the different directions it took over the years: “I think this is my fifth year or sixth year on it. And there were some changes that came about that were interesting about what Leonardo was going to play in it.”

While talking about the current conceptualisation of the film, Roth added: “I think in the long run — we all had our moments of trying to figure out how best to portray things because the story is so impactful — and I think we ended up with exactly the right material and that Marty made the right decisions.”

“I just think he’s going to make — and obviously I would say this — but I think [of] all my work, this one could be one of the great movies,” the writer predicted. “I really mean that. I think it has all the ingredients, which I don’t want to jinx it, but the story is so important.” According to the latest reports, Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

