Martin Scorsese claims he’ll “be in” a new movie about Jesus









Directing icon Martin Scorsese has several projects in the making, including an adaptation of Marilynne Robinson’s novel Home, the third book in the trilogy also containing Housekeep and Gilead, the latter of which won the Pulitzer Prize.

The synopsis for the film reads, “The Reverend Boughton’s hell-raising son, Jack, has come home after twenty years away. Artful and devious in his youth, now an alcoholic carrying two decades worth of secrets.

It continues, “He is perpetually at odds with his traditionalist father, though he remains his most beloved child. As Jack tries to make peace with his father, he begins to forge an intense bond with his sister Glory, herself returning home with a broken heart and turbulent past.”

Scorsese is also involved in a new movie about Jesus, following on from his previous religious movie, Silence. Earlier this year, the director said he “responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus” (via The Film Stage).

As of yet, there are few details about the film, and Scorsese didn’t reveal too much other than, “I don’t know what it’s going to be, exactly. I don’t know what you’d call it. It wouldn’t be a straight narrative. But there would be staged scenes. And I’d be in it.”

Scorsese is on the precipice of releasing his next film, The Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser, which will arrive on October 20th.

Following that, it looks as though the director will have his hands full with the Robinson adaptation and the new movie about Jesus.