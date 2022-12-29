Martin Scorsese picks his favourite silent films









Martin Scorsese is undoubtedly among the most important filmmakers living today. Not just that, he’s also a dedicated advocate for film education and constantly contributes to the spread of visual literacy. Through his multiple foundations, Scorsese regularly supervises the preservation and restoration of world cinema classics.

When Scorsese was asked to name his 125 favourite films of all time, the director notably paid tribute to his cinematic heroes – ranging from Orson Welles to Roberto Rossellini. One of the most interesting segments of his list, however, was his selection of silent films.

During an interview with Film 4, the American auteur spoke about the current state of silent film preservation: “When I first started seeing films, silent films were gone. I mean, now, at this point in time, 90% of all silent films are destroyed forever, and more go every day.”

Scorsese also pointed out that many people refer to silent films as the ultimate expression of the cinematic medium, but that’s not necessarily the case. He noted that silent film pioneers often left detailed instructions for projection, and that’s how those films were intended to be seen.

While responding to the claim that silent films are “pure cinema”, Scorsese said: “We don’t know what that is. It’s storytelling that happens to be done in a silent film style, and that is really another language, and it takes another way of concentrating on it and seeing it. Yes, silent film is wonderful. It’s extraordinary, especially if you see it in the right way and on a bigger screen, by the way, if you can. It’s fascinating.”

Check out the full list below.

Martin Scorsese’s favourite silent films:

The Infernal Cakewalk (1903)

Secrets of the Soul (1912)

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921)

Nosferatu (1922)

Dr. Mabuse the Gambler (1922)

Metropolis (1927)

Napoléon (1927)

As always, Scorsese’s taste is impeccable. From Abel Gance’s highly stylised biopic of Napoleon to F.W. Murnau’s impressionist horror gem Nosferatu, Scorsese’s list is a perfect entry point for film fans who have never explored the magical world of silent films.

Perhaps, the most interesting addition to his list is Fritz Lang’s seminal masterpiece Metropolis. One of the finest explorations of the psychosphere of a city, Metropolis definitely influenced Scorsese’s own projects, such as Mean Streets and Taxi Driver.

