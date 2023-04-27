Martin Scorsese compares Ari Aster’s ‘Beau is Afraid’ to Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Barry Lyndon’









In the leadup to his new movie Beau is Afraid, Ari Aster has found a champion of his work in legendary director Martin Scorsese. After the film was released last week, Scorsese mentioned that Aster’s look at a man’s search to get back to his mother’s house on par with one of Stanley Kubrick’s films.

Aster’s latest movie has divided many filmgoers, with some applauding it and some thinking that it is nearly incomprehensible. When asked about the polarising film, Scorsese compared Beau is Afraid to Barry Lyndon by Stanley Kubrick, telling A24 (via ThePlaylist), “They got up, they were furious. They hated it. Hated it. 15 to 20 years later, they can’t stop watching it. Something happened in terms of the originality. When it’s that original, you go into it like it’s a bullfight. You go into it, and you’re in the arena”.

Despite the divisive reception of the film, Scorsese went on to say that he commends this style of filmmaking, continuing, “you’re going to get gored here and there because it’s a matter of the risk taking. That’s so unique and so powerful. There are very few filmmakers on this level doing that, I think”.

This is also Aster’s first foray into comedy after the psychological thrillers Hereditary and Midsommar. Beau is Afraid is now playing in theatres and stars Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, and Amy Ryan.