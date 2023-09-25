Martin Scorsese and Greta Gerwig to speak at London Film Festival









Ahead of this year’s BFI London Film Festival, it has been announced that directors Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig, and Emerald Fennell are to give talks at the event.

The festival is set to start on October 4th and last until the 15th. It is set to feature a variety of discussions among famous directors and the first looks at the biggest films set for release in the coming year.

Scorsese will deliver insight into his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. Along with a gala accompanying the movie, Scorsese is also set to talk with acclaimed director Edgar Wright about his storied career.

Gerwig will also review her story to date, from her production with period pieces like Little Women to her solo directorial debut, Lady Bird. Notably, she is also known for directing the biggest box-office hit of this year with her interpretation of the Mattel character Barbie.

While Fennell had made her directorial debut with the adaptation of her book Promising Young Woman, she has also been known for her acting prowess, working in projects such as The Crown and Any Human Heart.

Fennell will also release her sophomore film, Saltwater, which serves as the opening movie of the festival. Throughout her segment, she is expected to discuss her time onscreen and her experience working behind the camera.

Outside of Scorsese, Gerwig, and Fennell, other directors set to appear at the festival include Andrew Haigh, Kitty Pride, and Lulu Wang.