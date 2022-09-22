Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine claims "no hot chicks" listen to metal music









Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has found himself in hot water recently. Now, he’s drawn more criticism for making some rather misguided and misogynistic comments about the metal genre. Although he is ostensibly a pop star, it has been claimed that Levine believes “no hot chicks” listen to metal.

Famously, in 2021, the singer proclaimed that there are “no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed“, but now he’s gone one step further, and he’s rightly drawn the ire of many.

The singer hit the headlines earlier this week after model Sumner Stroh revealed a series of shared messages between the pair, suggesting they had an affair. Stroh even claimed that Levine – who is married to Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo – had asked her permission to name his unborn child Sumner at one point. After Stroh made her claims, other women have followed, sharing screenshots and screen recordings of their interactions with the ‘This Love’ musician.

However, it was Alyson Rose who made the claim that Levine had made his outlandish comment about women listening to metal. In a screenshot shared online, Rose said: “I’m so weird too and only listen to metal lol,” before Levine is alleged to have responded: “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.”

Levine took to Instagram on September 20th to respond to the accusations made by Stroh about him cheating. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote.

Levine added: “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Alyson Rosef pulling the “I’m not like the other girls” card in the leaked messages speaks volumes about the emotional maturity of women Adam Levine likes to go after pic.twitter.com/2Vigd2EtpO — Annie Took 🚀✨ (@AnnieTook) September 21, 2022