Marnie Schulenburg, actor in ‘As the World Turns’, has died aged 37









Actor Marnie Schulenburg, known for her starring role in the TV series As the World Turns, has died at the age of 37.

It has been confirmed that Schulenburg passed away on Tuesday, May 17th, after suffering from metastatic breast cancer since her Stage IV diagnosis back in December 2019.

The news was confirmed by Industry Entertainment representative Kyle Luker who wrote: “Her husband Zack Robidas and her daughter Coda are at their home in NJ [New Jersey], I can tell you that Marnie was a warrior goddess, who made everyone around full of joy. A sad loss.”

Schulenburg’s TV acting career began back in 2007 when she appeared in the long-running American series The Young and the Restless. Thereafter she went on to appear in shows like Fringe and Army Wives.

She then starred in As the World Turns and appeared in over 300 episodes of the soap opera which began way back in 1956 earning a reputation as one of the most beloved cast members in its long history.

It was reported that Schulenburg was recently in hospital but was released to enable her to spend more time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter who was born around the same time as her diagnosis back in December 2019 and her husband.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.