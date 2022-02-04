When Marlon Brando almost appeared in 'Scary Movie 2'









It is an undeniable fact that Marlon Brando is one of the most celebrated acting legends of the 20th century. He has starred in many masterpieces that are considered essential to the cinematic medium, including his incredible work in classics such as A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront among many others.

Now cited as an early pioneer of method acting, Brando was among the first to translate the ideas of Stanislavski to a larger audience by incorporating the developments that were devised by American scholars. While Brando gained momentum during the 1950s, he continued to star in fantastic projects even during the New Hollywood movement.

During his final years, most of the media coverage of Brando revolved around his public image and his struggles with obesity. Even then, he continued to work on projects and was actually working on the script of an upcoming film in 2004 when he finally succumbed to his health problems and passed away due to congestive heart failure.

Brando also received a bizarre offer in those last years which is even more surprising because he actually accepted it. The veteran actor was given the chance to star in Scary Movie 2, a sequel to the horror parody which came out in 2000. While the film received a mixed reception, it had a definitive impact on popular culture and inspired many parody films like itself.

The original film focused on slashers but the sequel was more concerned with supernatural horror projects, including iconic gems such as The Exorcist and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. It was a huge commercial success just like its predecessor but failed to impress the critics, highlighting the disconnect between critical reception and popular appeal.

Marlon Brando was offered $2 million for a cameo part in Scary Movie 2, a role that he was very excited about, but it never came to fruition as he had to be hospitalised due to health conditions. The film’s star and co-writer Shawn Wayans later said that Brando had actually shown up for one single day of filming: “He wanted to go for it. He had an oxygen mask and we were like, ‘Yo, we gotta let him go. This guy is not healthy'”.

