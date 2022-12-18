Marlon Brando hated the response to his ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ role









Cited throughout film history as one of the most iconic actors of all time, Marlon Brando is primarily known for bringing method acting into the mainstream. His advocacy for innovations in his craft earned the star numerous accolades throughout a six-decade career.

Although Brando had many iconic roles under his belt, such as The Godfather and On The Waterfront, one role shines the most. In 1951, he appeared on screen in Elia Kazan’s film adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, based on acclaimed playwright Tennessee Williams’s 1947 play, in which he played the antagonist role of Stanley Kowalski. The actor had previously played the same role on stage in 1947. However, despite the fame the performance provided for Brando, it was far from his favourite.

A Streetcar Named Desire tells the story of a Southern Belle called Blanche DuBois, who travels to New Orleans to visit her beloved sister Stella and her brother-in-law, Stanley. Blanch does her best to keep face and conceal her reasons for the sudden visit. Eventually, her unravelling psyche and emotional well-being cause the mask to slip, much to the pleasure of her sadistic brother-in-law. The film was hugely successful, receiving ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. A Streetcar Named Desire’s story captures its era brilliantly, exhibiting the social customs and restrictions that worked against women in a patriarchal society.

Stanley Kowalski was Brando’s breakout role. It was also his second film performance, following his work as an ex-GI named Ken in Fred Zinneman’s The Men a year prior. Despite this being his second time on screen, this role immediately caught Hollywood’s attention because everyone knew they were looking at a star.

His iconic performance transformed Brando into a sex symbol, something he could not make sense of considering the character’s abusive nature and reckless approach. American Entertainment reported that in his autobiography, he revealed who he based Kowalski on: “Inarticulate, aggressive animals who go through life responding to nothing but their urges and never doubting them.”

This description fits Blanche’s perception of Kowalski, telling her sister he is a sub-human and animal. Considering the fact it’s heavily implied Kowalski physically and sexually assaults Blanche during her weakest and most vulnerable moments, it’s appropriate that the star wasn’t too happy with the sexualised reception to his role. The description of Kowalski as an animal which lacks rationality or compassion testifies to the actor’s feelings toward the character.

However, Brando still applied his revolutionary method acting approach and magnetic energy to the part and received the Oscar nomination for Lead Actor. Following this infamous performance, Brando became an icon in film and entertainment history, as well as an activist for the Civil Rights movement and Native American recognition, breaking out of the shallow sex symbol title.

Watch behind-the-scenes footage of Brando’s award-nominated performance below.