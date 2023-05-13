Mark Wahlberg has been cast in Mel Gibson movie ‘Flight Risk’









Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, the actors who previously teamed up for Father Stu, have reunited to work on a new movie, Flight Risk. The project will mark Gibson’s first direction since Hacksaw Ridge and, with Wahlberg on board, promises to be a blockbuster.

Flight Risk is set to be funded by Lionsgate, who will reportedly take the movie to Cannes. Meanwhile, Davis Entertainment will handle production alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey’s production firm Icon Productions.

The recently shared synopsis details that Wahlberg will appear as “a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial.”

“We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake said in a press statement. “These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year.”

In 2021, Gibson teased a fifth chapter in his popular Lethal Weapon franchise. “[Franchise director Richard Donner] was developing the screenplay, and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up,’” Gibson stated at an event in London. “He did indeed pass away, but he did ask me to do it, and, at the time, I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one.”