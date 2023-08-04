Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor, dead at 83









Breaking Bad and Better Caul Saul actor Mark Margolis has died aged 83 following a short illness.

Margolis died on August 3rd at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City after his health battle. The sad news has been confirmed by his son, Morgan Margolis, an actor and CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment.

In a statement, his manager Robert Kolker told the Metro: “He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

Margolis, who also played Alberto ‘The Shadow’ in Scarface, portrayed Hector Salamanca in the hit series Breaking Bad, making his debut in the second season of the show. Notably, his character could only express himself with the use of facial expressions and a call bell which was tied to his wheelchair. He later revived the character in Better Call Saul.

Speaking to Vulture in 2016 about being synonymous with Salamanca, Margolis said: “There are three guys a day that stop me and the only thing they know me from is Scarface. I always say, “My God, you’re talking about something from 30 years ago.” Then they always invariably say, “Well, have you done anything since then?” which really upsets me.

He continued: “But I have answers to those. I say, “Why do you say that?” They say, “’Cause we don’t see you anymore.” So I say, “Do you see everything that comes out?” I’m a curmudgeon and I get into these things with people. I should just shut up. It makes you feel like they retired you for some reason. It shouldn’t pain me, but I’m a little bit unhinged. Insecure is probably the word.”

Watch Margolis as Salamanca below.