Remembering Mark Lanegan’s cover of Joy Division’s ‘Disorder’









Mark Lanegan was an icon who defied genre. As the frontman for Screaming Trees, as well as a member of Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, he displayed a breadth of talent that few can rival. Beyond that, his general sincerity served as a balm too, as Anton Newcombe wrote when Lanegan sadly passed away in February: “A very beautiful soul has left this world.”

Nick Cave was another star leading the tributes. As he wrote in a touching message: “As a frontman, I move around a lot on stage, I can’t help it, it is a habitual nervous thing, a kind of neurotic compensation for a voice I have never felt that comfortable with.”

“But watch Mark”, Cave continued, “watch how he walks onto the stage, plants himself at the mic stand, one tattooed fist halfway down the stand, the other resting on top of the mic, immobile, massive, male. When the time comes to sing, he simply opens his mouth and releases a blues, a blues lived deeply and utterly earned, and that voice tears right through you, his sheer force on stage absolutely humbling.”

Concluding his eulogy in glowing style by adding: “A greatness, Mark, a greatness — a true singer, a superb writer and beautiful soul, loved by all.” That sentiment rang true and always will. He brought a real technicolour prowess to singing as Lanegan himself said of Layne Staley: “Before Layne, I saw everything in strict black and white. He was every beautiful shade of colour on the wheel, as well as many that had never been seen before.”

And beyond that, Lanegan was also a charitable guy, and that is what brought him to cover the Joy Division classic ‘Disorder’. As Peter Hook’s YouTube channel lists: “As part of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s recent ‘For The Crew’ fundraising event, Hooky’s son Jack teamed up with Mark Lanegan (Mark Lanegan Band/Screaming Trees), Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder and drummer Shane Graham for a special live version of the Joy Division classic ‘Disorder’.”

Well, Nick Cave said that Lanegan “recorded my favourite ever Nick Cave cover — an astonishing version of ‘Brompton Oratory’,” and it’s clear that he clearly had the knack of treating spiritual tunes with the reverence that they deserve. When it comes to this uber faithful rendition of ‘Disorder’, Lanegan offers up the sort of performance that could conjure the clouds to match your mood. Awesome.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.