Mark Knopfler names the best guitarist he’s ever heard: “He was really tremendous”









Love or loathe his band, no one can doubt that Dire Straits leader Mark Knopfler is a masterful guitarist. Establishing a unique blues rock sound that draws on Americana and the Celtic past of Britain, from ‘Sultans of Swing’ to ‘Money for Nothing’, the Glaswegian has many notable moments to his name.

Knopfler, a highly distinctive player, has often been asked how he formed his signature style. Typically modest, he told Music Radar in 2018: “People say, ‘How do you get that sound?’ Well, I plugged it in and then I started fiddling with the knobs until I got something that I quite liked [laughs]. That’s how I did it. But I can tell you some things that I do”.

He continued: “I’ve just found on my old Tone King amp, for instance, that I like the rhythm channel better than the lead channel for a lot of things that I do.”

It’s telling of the power of Knopfler’s playing that one of the greatest players of all time, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, has effused about it. “I was a blues fan, but I was an all-around music fan,” Gilmour said when speaking to Guitar Classics in 1985. “For me, it was Leadbelly through B.B. King and later Eric Clapton, Roy Buchanan, Jeff Beck, Eddie Van Halen and anyone you care to mention. Mark Knopfler has a lovely, refreshing guitar style. He brought back something that seemed to have gone astray in guitar playing.”

Mark Knopfler is such a titan of the fretboard, so he has often been asked to discuss his favourite guitarists. His list of heroes is extensive, featuring the likes of Chet Atkins and Hank Marvin. Yet, according to the Dire Straits figurehead, one of the best he’d “ever heard” was the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Texan blues rock legend who tragically died in a helicopter crash aged 35 in 1990.

During an interview for the TV documentary A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Knopfler praised Vaughan and deemed him a successor to Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy. He said: “He was one of the best ever. You know, he was really, really tremendous, especially later on”.

Knopfler added: “You know, I thought that uhm… something was happening where the Hendrix and Buddy Guy influences were giving way to some real powerful stuff. He’s one of the best I’ve ever heard, no question.”

Watch Stevie Ray Vaughan in action below.