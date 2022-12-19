Mark Kermode names his 10 favourite movies of 2022









Film critic Mark Kermode has named his top 10 movies of 2022, filling his list with an array of choices from across the landscape of world cinema.

Taking the top spot is Charlotte Wells’ remarkable debut feature film Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio as a father and daughter duo who go on holiday together to Turkey where time, memory and perspectives intertwine. Speaking about the new movie, Kermode stated, “there’s a poetry in Wells’s film-making that evokes the finest works of Lynne Ramsay. Electrifying and heartbreaking”.

Though Aftersun is unrivalled at number one, Kermode was also fond of the Baz Luhrmann musical biopic Elvis, stating: “Austin Butler breathes uncanny life into one of the greatest pop icons of the 20th century, but director Baz Luhrmann’s film isn’t just glitz and glamour. Instead, it’s an astute and often witty reading of Presley’s life and times masquerading as a garish bump-and-grind sideshow”.

Elsewhere, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, squeezed into the top three, whilst Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio came in at four and five.

Other notable additions came from: “Brett Morgen’s celebration of the life and work of David Bowie” in Moonage Daydream, as well as Clio Barnard’s Bradford love story Ali & Ava. Take a look at Kermode’s list in full below.

Mark Kermode’s 10 favourite movies of 2022

Catherine Called Birdy (Lena Dunham) Ali & Ava (Clio Barnard) Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgen) Hit the Road (Panah Panahi) The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad) Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro) Gangubai Kathiawadi (Leela Bhansali) The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh) Elvis (Baz Luhrmann) Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

