Mark Kermode names the 10 greatest films of 2021









As another bleak calendar year amid pandemic conditions draws to a close, many year-end lists are being compiled to measure the kind of year that various industries have experienced. The cinema industry has received special interest after the horrors of the pandemic, with many believing that 2021 would mark the revival of the traditional cinematic experience.

Out of those lists, English writer Mark Kermode’s lineup of the ten greatest films of 2021 has received added attention due to his reputation as one of the most knowledgeable film critics around today. Earning the trust of thousands of people around the world through his BBC show Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review, Kermode has built a solid base.

2021 has been a great year for cinema, be it blockbusters or arthouse films from around the world. While some have fixated on the big-budget spectacles like Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home, it has been refreshing to see that gems like Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car have been amplified on these lists.

Although Drive My Car did not make the cut for Kermode, his list has a lot of similarities with our own selection of the best films of 2021. Ranging from horror to drama and documentary, Kermode’s selection has a little something for everyone. If you finally have the time to catch up on this year’s cinematic output, this is essential viewing.

Check out the full Guardian list below.

Mark Kermode’s 10 best films of 2021:

Petite Maman (Céline Sciamma) Summer of Soul (Questlove) The Green Knight (David Lowery) Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg) Titane (Julia Ducournau) Censor (Prano Bailey-Bond) Sound of Metal (Darius Marder) After Love (Aleem Khan) Spencer (Pablo Larraín) Quo vadis, Aida? (Jasmila Žbanić)

While recalling the impact of 2021, Kermode named Summer of Soul as “the most remarkable film of the summer of 2021,” claiming that the rediscovered footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 was a must-see watch for both film and music lovers.

However, Kermode called Petite Maman his personal favourite which is a completely understandable choice. From the director of the modern masterpiece Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Petite Maman is “a flawless gem” that effortlessly navigates the terrains of drama and fantasy.

