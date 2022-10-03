Mark Hamill weighs in on Ukraine's war with Russia









The beloved Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has called for more drones to be sent to Ukraine to fight off the Russian invasion, comparing the Russian regime to the fictional Empire of the sci-fi series he’s famous for.

The ambassador to the United24 project, set up by president Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to help accept and distribute donations to the Ukrainian cause, Hamill has been a strong supporter of the country since the invasion began back in February 2022. In a recent interview with the BBC, he discussed how the Star Wars movies, in which he plays Luke Skywalker, mirror the moral tale of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, he stated, “[Zelenskiy] did reference the movies, and it’s not hard to understand why…I mean, Star Wars was always a fairytale for children, and fairytales are morality tales of good versus evil, where good is clearly defined, evil is clearly defined, and it’s not hard to extrapolate an evil empire with Russia invading a sovereign nation”.

When quizzed as to whether the United24 project would be used to supply deadly weapons and technology, Hamill responded, “Ukraine needs drones. They have some drones, but not nearly as many as the Russians”. Praising the work of the Ukrainian president, he added, “I was really fascinated with this man … because he’s been absolutely heroic. And the Ukrainian people have been inspirational. He’s an amazing man”.

Hamill last appeared as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, making a surprise appearance in which his likeness was significantly de-aged. As a fan-favourite character in the series, he is sure to return in the future in some shape or form.

Take a look at the interview between Hamill and Kuenssberg, below.

“I feel a great responsibility to try and do everything I can to further the Ukraine cause”



Mark Hamill on speaking to Ukraine's President Zelensky about Star Warshttps://t.co/8QJSpgTbHs pic.twitter.com/GJfHCkiqJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 3, 2022