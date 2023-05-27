Mark Hamill doesn’t have any “expectations” to return to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise









The Star Wars actor Mark Hamill doesn’t see himself returning to the sci-fi franchise.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill stated, “No, I don’t have any expectations of that happening,” with fans of the series being somewhat unsurprised by his statement, considering that he died in the 2017 movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Continuing, he admits that he was “emotional” during the scene in which the Jedi temple burned: “Well, the whole thing was emotional, because when I read [Episode] VIII, I knew it was over. So I was relishing every moment, but also saying goodbye to all those people that I had associated with over the years. So I still miss them”.

Hamill was one of the most iconic cast members in the original Star Wars trilogy, rising to fame alongside the likes of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, James Earl Jones and Peter Mayhew. He returned to the franchise for The Last Jedi, a divisive film among the Star Wars community that saw considerable backlash for its plot twists and narrative choices.

Hamill also lent his voice to the character of Darth Bane for the TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2014.

Take a look at a clip of Hamill from the original Star Wars movie below.