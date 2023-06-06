Mark Hamill admits his Luke Skywalker days are over









Actor Mark Hamill has admitted that his days playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars are over. In a new interview, he said that he feels that the famous film franchise no longer requires the hero who started it all.

“Well, you never say never, but I just don’t see any reason to,” Hamill told CBS Sunday Morning. “Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough.”

The actor was the primary hero in the original Star Wars trilogy alongside Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia). He reprised his famous role in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

He’d also played a younger version of Luke in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett through the use of motion capture techniques and de-ageing special effects, but it looks as if those days are through, according to his recent comments.

Hamill had also discussed his future as Skywalker in another interview with Esquire. He said: “When I read The Last Jedi’s script, I said, ‘Ok, well, that’s it for me’. And you start that process of disengaging from something that’s been a part of your life.”

“People say, ‘Oh, now you’re going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-‘Return of the Jedi.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so,'” he added. “First of all, they don’t need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor.”

Check out the Sunday Morning interview with Hamill below.