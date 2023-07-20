Marilyn Manson will plead no contest after blowing his nose on a videographer









Brian Warner, better known by his stage name Marilyn Manson, will appear in court to plead no contest after he was accused of blowing his nose on a videographer in 2019.

The incident occurred at a concert in New Hampshire, where videographer Susan Fountain claims Manson produced a “big lougee” and spit at her camera while filming in the venue’s stage pit section. As a result, her hands and camera were covered in Manson’s saliva.

Fountain also accused the singer of blowing his nose on her arm and hands. In 2021, Manson was charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault after the incident, yet the singer’s attorney has argued that Fountain’s job naturally exposes her to “incidental contact” with bodily fluids.

Barker argued, “The defendant’s performance for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here.”

“The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters.”

Manson pleaded not guilty to the charges. If he were taken to trial, he could’ve faced a $2000 fine and a short jail sentence. However, with Manson now pleading no contest to just one charge – with the other likely being dismissed (according to a notice of intent), the singer will have to pay a $1,200 fine and serve 20 hours of community service.

The plea is expected to be entered in Belknap County Superior Court today (July 20th). The judge must accept his plea, which details that the musical provocateur must alert authorities of any future performances in New Hampshire over the next two years and remain arrest-free.