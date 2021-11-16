Marilyn Manson's apartment had glass cell for locking women up and was decorated with “blood, swastikas and porn mags”









Following accusations by several women of abuse, further reports have alleged that Marilyn Manson’s apartment was decorated with blood, swastikas and porn mags. He also allegedly had a soundproof glass room in which he locked women in for hours as a form of punishment.

Back in late September, a sexual assault lawsuit against the musician was refiled after being dismissed by a judge. The case alleged he had raped and threatened to kill a woman.

Since then, Rolling Stone has spoken to several of the women alleging the singer of abuse and further accusations have come to light, including a ‘bad girl’ room whereby Manson would lock women into a converted glass vocal booth for perceived transgressions against him.

His ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline, told Rolling Stone: “At first he made it sound cool. Then, he made it sound very punitive. Even if I was screaming, no one would hear me.”

She added: “First, you fight, and he enjoys the struggle. I learned to not fight it, because that was giving him what he wanted. I just went somewhere else in my head.”

Reports of the room were ratified by his former assistant Ashley Walters who is also suing the singer claimed that he used to brag about the room to other people.

An unearthed interview from 2012 even recorded Manson jokingly hinting at the room. He stated: “If anyone’s bad, I can lock them in it, and it’s soundproof.”

The rest of his apartment was described as being a “black refrigerator” with blood smeared on the walls, all black furniture and a constant cold temperature.

With legal proceedings continuing to unfurl, more news is expected on the allegations against the singer in the coming weeks and months with Manson protesting his innocence throughout.