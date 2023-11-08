Marika Hackman releases new single ‘Slime’

Marika Hackman has released her latest single, ‘Slime’, which marks the third offering from her upcoming fifth album, Big Sigh.

Opening with soft strums and intimate vocals, ‘Slime’ finds Hackman in the infancy of love. “Stranger, I wanna rearrange you, climb your spine and shake your mind,” she sings tentatively.

Eventually, the understated opening gives way to a pulsing beat and intense lyrical longing as Hackman asks, “Do you want to? I want to.” The gentle chorus contains all the hesitant excitement of early love, soft and sensual both in lyrics and instrumentation.

Speaking on the meaning of the song, Hackman explained, “‘Slime’ tracks the excitement of falling in love, tinged with the chaos of watching the fallout from it happen around you.”

This chaotic excitement is only enhanced by the accompanying music video, co-directed by Hackman and Anne-Sofie Lindgaard. The video sees a couple running and rolling around the forest, wearing chainmail armour.

Following the release of singles ‘No Caffeine’ and ‘Hanging’, ‘Slime’ marks the third offering ahead of Big Sigh, which Hackman co-produced with Sam Petts-Davies and Charlie Andrew.

Speaking on the experience of producing the new record, Hackman shared, “I’d always produced on my records, but I’d never backed myself enough to actually say that I had. I liked being a sponge and I saw the first two thirds of my career as a learning experience – I would sit back in a slightly deferential position to allow the dynamic to work. With this album I got to a point where I realised I’d done the learning, I knew what to do.”

Big Sigh is out on January 12th, 2024 via Chrysalis Records. Watch the music video for ‘Slime’ below.