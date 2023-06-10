Co-star says Margot Robbie adapted to the “dude-heavy” set of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’









Ethan Suplee has starred alongside Margot Robbie in many films, including Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. In a new interview, the actor claimed that Robbie behaved like “one of the dudes” in Scorsese’s 2013 movie.

He told The Daily Star, “The first time I worked with her, she certainly wasn’t as famous as she is now. I think that for a lot of women in Hollywood, there can be an attempt to really protect an image and create an image that might not necessarily be 100% truthful.

“That’s okay,” he added. “We’re all kind of creating what our images are. But Margot Robbie was like hanging out with a dude. She was just super cool, and she was happy to go eat at a bar. She was rough and tumble and just super cool and down to earth.”

Suplee went on to explain how Robbie adapted to having a male-dominated cast. “It was surprising,” he said, “because I also have daughters, and I know there’s some feminine squirminess about hanging out with guys, and here’s Margot on set with a lot of dudes.”

The actor added, “Wolf of Wall Street was predominantly dudes; it was a dude-heavy film with dudey substance. And she was just cool and came on set, fit in with everyone and hung out. I think that’s just her because she’s still very down-to-earth and cool.”

Suplee is perhaps best known for playing Randy Hickey on the comedy series My Name is Earl before going on to perform alongside Robbie, Leonardo Di Caprio and Jonah Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Check out Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street below.