Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt star in the new trailer for Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'









American filmmaker Damien Chazelle is going for gold, with the trailer for his latest movie, Babylon, looking like Best Picture material.

Releasing just over two minutes of pure cinematic splendour, Paramount’s Babylon takes place in the golden age of Hollywood, featuring Tobey Maguire among a glittering cast that includes the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving, Flea and Spike Jonze. Its very first trailer shows off a glitzy impression of golden-age Hollywood, complete with Pitt’s eccentric older character and Robbie’s off-the-wall burgeoning talent.

An almost-certain Oscar contender for the 2023 ceremony, Chazelle was let down by the Academy in 2017 after one of their all-time biggest slip-ups, announcing La La Land as the recipient of Best Picture only to reveal the actual winner was Moonlight.

Looking like something of a mix between Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino and the influential tale The Great Gatsby, the new film will follow how showbiz transitioned from the silent era to the talkies.

It helps that Pitt and Robbie both starred alongside each other in the aforementioned Tarantino film, as well as the fact that Tobey Maguire stars in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 movie, The Great Gatsby. As iconic actors of a Hollywood system that has recently undergone a tremendous transformation, both Pitt and Maguire, as well as Jean Smart, are each excellently cast.

Take a look at the marvellous new trailer below.