Margot Robbie set to earn $50 million from ‘Barbie’









Actor and producer Margot Robbie is set to net an estimated $50 million thanks to the global success of her new film Barbie.

The Greta Gerwig-directed summer blockbuster has officially grossed more than $1 billion worldwide as of August 2023. The single biggest money maker from that windfall is set to be Robbie.

According to a new report from Variety, Robbie’s dual role as star and producer is set to make her around $50 million from Barbie. Part of that figure comes from the Australian actor’s salary (the exact amount has yet to be officially confirmed) and part comes from producing the film, which she did through her production company LuckyChap.

Barbie has become the second highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros, just behind the final entry in the Harry Potter film series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The film has also become the highest-grossing movie ever from a female director, beating out Jennifer Lee’s Frozen 2.

Robbie originally pitched Barbie as a billion-dollar film, even if she later admitted that it was based on wishful thinking. “I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!” Robbie told Collider before the film’s release.

Along with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie has caused a notable revitalisation in the film industry thanks to its massive box office gross. Speculation has already started regarding a sequel, which Gerwig seems up for. “There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful,” Gerwig told The New York Times. “I want to go back to Barbie Land.”

However, Robbie is more pragmatic about the possibility of a sequel. “It could go a million different directions from this point,” Robbie told Time magazine. “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

