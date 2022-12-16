Margot Robbie opens up about her secret skill









It is best to describe Margot Robbie as an icon. The actor has only been in Hollywood for ten years, but since her breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 comedy The Wolf of Wall Street, she has hardly had a misstep. From I, Tonya to Mary Queen of Scots, Robbie has enjoyed a remarkably successful career, steadily positioning herself as the current generation’s answer to Michelle Pfieffer.

Robbie has starred in a range of titles across her relatively brief career, proving that she’s a dextrous actor time and again. After all, Martin Scorsese compared her to two Hollywood legends in Carole Lombard and Joan Crawford. The auteur commented: “Like Lombard, she’s vivacious, strikingly beautiful, and she has a great sense of humour, about herself most of all. Like Crawford, she’s completely grounded and instantly commanding—she enters the frame, and you pay attention to her.”

Whilst her acting deserves praise and has won a host of accolades, Robbie’s personality is largely accountable for why she is so loved by her fans. Running parallel to her position as one of the hottest properties in the acting world is that she is a fascinating character, personally doing away with the long-held belief that Hollywood actors are one-dimensional screwballs.

One of the most notable aspects of her character is that Robbie is an avid fan of metal music, particularly Slipknot. When appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2016, she looked back on her teenage years and discussed her love for Slipknot, Silverstein and Bullet for My Valentine. “I had a real like heavy metal phase,” she explained. “I was like 14, and I dyed my hair black, and I cut it with a razor blade, and I’d only wear like band shirts and go listen to the heaviest of heavy metal. It was a really weird phase, but like Silverstein and Bullet for My Valentine and bands like that”.

Noting her love for Slipknot, Robbie said: “I went to a Slipknot concert, and to this day, it was probably the best concert I’ve ever gone to”.

Outside of her love of music, when appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2017, Robbie showed fans another side of her multi-faceted personality; her secret skill, tattooing.

To Robbie’s surprise, the host brought up the fact that she had tattooed her Suicide Squad co-star Cara Delevingne with a “toe-moji” on the set of the DC film, as well as other cast and crew members. She disclosed that she’d given nearly 100 tattoos over the years before tattooing a staff member with one of her customary artworks.

