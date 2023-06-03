Margot Robbie opens up about her imposter syndrome









In recent years, Margot Robbie has been known for more over-the-top characters, including playing a future superstar in Babylon and, most recently, the sugar-coated dynamo in Barbie. Although she has worn many faces on screen, Robbie has opened up about being uncomfortable with herself in the early days of her career.

Talking to Vogue on her recent press tour, Robbie explained the extent of her imposter syndrome at the beginning of her career, saying (via FilmNews), “For the first couple of years, I had major imposter syndrome,” she stated. “Every time I’d go (to a red carpet event), I was like, ‘I can’t believe they let me in. Someone’s going to notice that I don’t belong here, they’re going to kick me out of Hollywood'”.

After starring in smaller roles in movies like About Time, Robbie was thrust into the spotlight after her performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, playing opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort. From there, she began picking up roles in major motion pictures, from a cameo in the Oscar-nominated The Big Short to the latest version of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

Outside of her performances onscreen, Robbie also took on various roles behind the camera, doing some voiceover work for films such as Peter Rabbit and overseeing production duties on Promising Young Woman. As the years passed, Robbie admitted to the imposter syndrome loosening up.

Since she was working among colleagues now, Robbie felt her insecurity lift gradually, remembering, “(I thought), ‘Oh wow, I don’t have that imposter syndrome anymore. I’m really in this industry, it’s not this wonderful dream that I’m going to wake up from, and it’s all going to disappear'”.

Robbie has also steered herself towards more dramatic pieces for the past few years, working with directors like Quentin Tarantino and Damien Chezelle on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Babylon. Before going into her most recent performance as Barbie, Robbie is also appearing in the latest Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, which is set for release on June 16th, 2023.

As she takes on the next chapter of her career with Barbie, Robbie will be working alongside Greta Gerwig, previously known for her portrayals in movies like Lady Bird and Little Women.

Barbie is set to hit theatres on July 21st, 2023.