Watch Margot Robbie in the fabulous new trailer for the 'Barbie' movie









Is life in plastic so fantastic? Well, judging by the new trailer for Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie movie, it certainly is.

In any other scenario, news of the release of the new Barbie movie would be met with sheer apathy, but look closer, and the movie will undoubtedly be a pink cinematic spectacle. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the same mind behind Lady Bird and Little Women, with a script co-written by herself and indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, the new movie is sure to deviate from all we know about the iconic toy living in her ‘Barbie World’.

Featuring some dazzling scenes of Barbie’s pink fever-dream world, the new movie looks to be everything audiences wished for and so much more.

Starring Margot Robbie as the title character, Ryan Gosling also features, playing the part of Ken, an actor who reportedly was the only choice for the character. As two of the biggest (and best looking) movie stars in the whole of Hollywood, Robbie and Gosling are perfectly cast in the movie, especially when considering the likes of Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emerald Fennell and Will Ferrell will be backing them up in supporting roles.

If you’re as excited as we are to see Margot Robbie portray the iconic Mattel doll on the big screen, you’ll be excited to hear that we don’t have too long to wait, with Warner Bros confirming at CinemaCon 2022 that Barbie will be released on July 21st, 2023.

Take a look at the fabulous new trailer below.