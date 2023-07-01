Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig accept Tom Cruise’s film marathon challenge









The supposed competition between Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming movie Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is reaching its climax this month. The two movies are set to arrive in cinemas on July 21st, prompting movie fanatics to name the day “Barbenheimer”, with some setting a viewing marathon challenge, including Tom Cruise.

On Friday, June 30th, Gerwig and lead actor for Barbie, Margot Robbie, also added Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One to the proposed marathon schedule, matching Cruise’s plans laid out earlier in the week.

In photographs shared on Twitter, Gerwig and Robbie are seen standing in front of each movie’s poster holding their respective cinema tickets. “Mission: Accomplished!” the caption reads.

The post came as a reaction to Cruise’s similar social media activity earlier in the week. On Wednesday, the Top Gun actor tweeted photos of himself with cinema tickets for three movies: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Oppenheimer and Barbie.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theatres,” Cruise wrote in the caption. He also congratulated Ford “on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history”.

“I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie,” the 60-year-old added.

Cruise has long promoted support for the film industry, encouraging his fans to visit the cinema to watch new movies. In a clip circulating on Twitter earlier this year, Steven Spielberg praised Cruise for “saving Hollywood’s ass” thanks to his $1.5bn-grossing Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Watch the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie below.