Margot Robbie names her "favourite movie of all time"









Australian actor Margot Robbie has come a long way since her debut on the classic soap Neighbours, making her way from the fictional Erinsborough suburb of Melbourne, Victoria to the heights of the Hollywood hills. Working with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig and James Gunn, Robbie has recently proved that there are few actors in the industry in quite as high a demand.

Efficiently bridging the gap between mainstream cinema and the independent sphere, Robbie has managed to become a celebrated actor in both areas, receiving critical acclaim for her performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell whilst also becoming a cultural icon for her depiction of the comic-book character Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

Working with the actor during one of her breakout roles in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, filmmaker Martin Scorsese described the actress as having “a unique audacity that surprises and challenges and just burns like a brand”. Appearing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey, Robbie took home much of the plaudits for her scene-stealing performance as the seductive wife of the protagonist, Naomi Lapaglia.

It is this role in the modern Scorsese favourite, as well as her later collaboration with DiCaprio that would make Robbie such a well-known name, appearing alongside the actor in Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring as the central figure of Sharon Tate in the movie, Robbie helped to consolidate her place at the very top of pop-culture relevance at the turn of the 2020s.

It was during the press tour of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019 that Margot Robbie would reveal her favourite movie during an interview with MTV News. Speaking about the modern movie debates, the interviewer asks the lead actors of Tarantino’s classic if they think that Brad Pitt’s character Floyd in True Romance is the ‘greatest ‘stoner character of all time’.

Responding with great enthusiasm, Robbie exclaims, “Absolutely true, 1000 percent,” before reciting several lines that the character says in the 1993 movie. Clearly holding a deep love for the film, the actor further states that it is her “favourite movie of all time,” even going so far as to explain that she walked down the aisle to the soundtrack of the cult classic.

We can only presume that Robbie is talking about the track ‘Your So Cool’, composed by Hans Zimmer, which would make for a frenetic way to get any wedding ceremony off with a bang.

This isn’t the only place she has discussed her love for the classic movie either, telling W Magazine in 2016 that the film has the “best sex scene ever,” describing the moment that the protagonists Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette engage in a passionate moment to the tune of ‘Wounded Bird’ by Charles & Eddie.

Also starring the likes of Gary Oldman, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, James Gandolfini and Samuel L. Jackson, True Romance is considered one of Quentin Tarantino’s greatest ever movies, even though it was directed by Tony Scott. Check out the trailer, below.

